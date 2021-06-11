Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 98,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

