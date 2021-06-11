Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 17,511 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.