Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $639.34 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $67.10 or 0.00187706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $639.34 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00153563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01109465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,800.43 or 1.00147479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00926339 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 78,387,169 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.