Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 1,019.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

