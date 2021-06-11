Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 1,019.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

