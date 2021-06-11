Financial Comparison: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $10.27 billion 0.57 $271.00 million N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.34 $13.19 million $0.14 75.29

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dairy Farm International and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Summary

Dairy Farm International beats Arko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.