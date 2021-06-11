Financial Review: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.66% 22.82% 2.77% Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Primerica and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Primerica currently has a consensus price target of $166.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.82%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Primerica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primerica and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.22 billion 2.87 $386.16 million $9.70 16.66 Midwest $10.58 million 15.02 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.62

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primerica beats Midwest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

