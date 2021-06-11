Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $7.10 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Firo has a market capitalization of $84.95 million and $4.87 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00019080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,220.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.05 or 0.06413269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01575021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00440029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00154153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.29 or 0.00669774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00444815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006480 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,961,943 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars.

