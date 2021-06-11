First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

