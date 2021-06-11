First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FACO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48.
First Acceptance Company Profile
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.