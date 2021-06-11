First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16,418.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 204,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First American Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 651,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 151,452 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.27 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.