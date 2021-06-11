First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.