First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 27,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

