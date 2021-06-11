First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 27,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
