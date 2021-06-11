First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

