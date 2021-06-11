First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96.

