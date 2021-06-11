First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.29. Approximately 314,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 447,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22.

