First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.89. 320,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 127,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.