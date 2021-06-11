First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 2,655.2% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 2,655.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

