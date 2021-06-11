First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 4,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23.

