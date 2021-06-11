First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.