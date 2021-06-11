First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.89. 487,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 711,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

