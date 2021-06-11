First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.