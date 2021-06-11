First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $30.98. 363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.