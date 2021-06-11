First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in May

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 32,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,852. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the period.

