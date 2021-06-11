First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 1,947.8% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,724. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

