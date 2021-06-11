First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.65. 24,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 73,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.