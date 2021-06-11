First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,006. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29.

