First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 25,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,666. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.