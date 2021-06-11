First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.35. 31,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 33,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38.

