First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.00. 111,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 99,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24.

