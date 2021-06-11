First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

