First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 5,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

