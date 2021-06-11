First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05. 18,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.