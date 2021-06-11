FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the period. FirstCash accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of FirstCash worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,227. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

