FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.92 ($1.08). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,575,142 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The company has a market cap of £991.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.