Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.56. 193,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,894,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

