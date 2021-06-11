FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.50

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $37.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.09.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 41.24% and a return on equity of 50.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

