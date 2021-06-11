Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 675.0% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
