Flamingo Hits Market Cap of $74.79 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

