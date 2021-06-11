FLIP Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $289,463.98 and approximately $470.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

