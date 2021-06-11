FLO Price Hits $0.0356 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. FLO has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $42,775.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

