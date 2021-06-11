Flow Price Tops $11.80 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $11.80 or 0.00033514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $500.64 million and $64.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

