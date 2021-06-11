FlypMe (FYP) Price Up 46.8% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $847,150.22 and approximately $1,865.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

