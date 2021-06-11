FOAM Achieves Market Cap of $10.49 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $12,041.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,514,733 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

