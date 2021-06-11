Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,289.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

