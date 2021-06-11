Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 105,370 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 386,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 243,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 118,506 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

