Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 242,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $61,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 325,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,246,133. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.