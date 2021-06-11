Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Friday. Fortem Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

