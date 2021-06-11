Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Friday. Fortem Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
