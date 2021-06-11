FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Down 13.9% This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.74 million and $262,117.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

