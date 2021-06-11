Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 1,260,918 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

