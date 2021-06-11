Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

