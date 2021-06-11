Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Fortune Minerals
