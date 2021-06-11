Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by Industrial Alliance Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$250.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.85.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

